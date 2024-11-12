Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Snap-on by 53.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $361.85 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $363.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.67. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,190 shares of company stock worth $8,212,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snap-on

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.