Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Linde by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 98 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $456.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $471.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.40. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $395.00 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.75.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

