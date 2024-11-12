Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $127,465,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 549,665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,016,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,518.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,742,000 after purchasing an additional 386,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $190.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $198.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

