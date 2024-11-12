Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stake Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,216,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 191,259 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,635,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

FCPT opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.11. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $66.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.97%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

