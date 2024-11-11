Fiera Capital Corp Sells 35 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $398.63 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $276.09 and a 1 year high of $399.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

