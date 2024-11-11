SpiderRock Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after buying an additional 368,410 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after buying an additional 279,455 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after acquiring an additional 249,406 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 216,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $125.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

