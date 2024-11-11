Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,825. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $96.57 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,072.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

