CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $1.20 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $5,111,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,748 shares of company stock valued at $14,274,431 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $275.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

