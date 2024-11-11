Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Bunge Global by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 40.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bunge Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $87.12 on Monday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $114.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.