Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

