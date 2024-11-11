Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,575,000 after acquiring an additional 730,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,145,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,197,000 after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,857 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $104.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $104.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average is $95.68.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

