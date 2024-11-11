Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Repligen by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $140.70 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3,516.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.