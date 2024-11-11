ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Position Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING opened at $16.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.52.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

