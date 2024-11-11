Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 969 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,501,000 after buying an additional 614,634 shares in the last quarter. Kize Capital LP purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,826,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 384.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 327,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 259,509 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 722,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 215,305 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $6,153,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.0 %
BTI stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
British American Tobacco Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
