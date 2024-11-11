Analyzing Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) & UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electronic Arts and UiPath”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $7.56 billion 5.48 $1.27 billion $3.89 40.59 UiPath $1.31 billion 5.54 -$89.88 million ($0.20) -65.85

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than UiPath. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 8 12 1 2.67 UiPath 0 16 2 0 2.11

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Electronic Arts and UiPath, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Electronic Arts currently has a consensus target price of $165.37, suggesting a potential upside of 4.72%. UiPath has a consensus target price of $17.47, suggesting a potential upside of 32.65%. Given UiPath’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UiPath is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of UiPath shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of UiPath shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 14.12% 18.56% 10.48% UiPath -8.13% -3.98% -2.76%

Volatility & Risk

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UiPath has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats UiPath on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric. It serves banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, public sectors, manufacturing, retail, and telecom industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

