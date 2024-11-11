Assetmark Inc. Has $17.79 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $98.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $70.45 and a 52-week high of $98.41.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

