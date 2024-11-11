Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 19 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.6 %

TDG stock opened at $1,350.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,368.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,316.66. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $935.84 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.