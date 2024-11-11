Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $149.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $162.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.88 and a twelve month high of $166.72. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

