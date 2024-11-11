SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases 2,925 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,108,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $5,232,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,190,909.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,898 shares of company stock worth $33,293,234. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $225.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.21 and a 52-week high of $226.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.