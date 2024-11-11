CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,248 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,050,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after buying an additional 818,485 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $561.55 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.52 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.93.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.30.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

