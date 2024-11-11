CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 32,640 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 642.2% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 7.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $22.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

