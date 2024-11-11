Equitable Trust Co. Sells 224 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $105.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 16,153 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total transaction of $1,698,972.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,476.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,756 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,184.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total transaction of $1,698,972.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,397 shares in the company, valued at $462,476.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,906 shares of company stock worth $8,176,652 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

