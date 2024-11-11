CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 234.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,258,000 after acquiring an additional 443,333 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,815,000 after purchasing an additional 280,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1,786.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 152,631 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 34,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $359.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $360.41.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.29%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,663,272.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,212,284. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

