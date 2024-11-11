Equitable Trust Co. Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 811.9% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $272,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $134.23 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

