Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.8% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $4,308,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.2% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,902. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $78.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.