SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,007,000 after purchasing an additional 53,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,226,000 after purchasing an additional 158,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 110,589 shares during the period.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $151.93 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

