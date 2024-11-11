Equitable Trust Co. Takes Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $75.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dolby Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $2,113,309.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,400.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

