Equitable Trust Co. Buys 749 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 2,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,797.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Price Performance

HAYW stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.88 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAYW

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.