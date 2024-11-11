Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $298,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $196.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $128.33 and a 52 week high of $198.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

