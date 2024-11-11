Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 21.6% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 120,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 7.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE:BG opened at $87.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

