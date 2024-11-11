H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 6,250 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total value of $3,786,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,436,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TYL opened at $623.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $631.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 228,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

