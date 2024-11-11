1,025 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after buying an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 589,319 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 379,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VV opened at $275.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $275.65.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

