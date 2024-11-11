Summit Global Investments Buys New Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 368,410 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after acquiring an additional 279,455 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 91.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after acquiring an additional 249,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 549.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 216,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

PPG stock opened at $125.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

