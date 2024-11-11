TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,615 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of TopBuild worth $46,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 27.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $368.89 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $262.64 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.79.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.44.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

