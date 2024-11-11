Insider Selling: Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Sells $4,585,000.00 in Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $4,585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,971,988.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN opened at $36.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.86. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.35 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.