Ralph Lauren Q3 EPS Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Ralph Lauren in a report issued on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $4.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.10. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.96 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cfra set a $171.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RL opened at $222.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $113.92 and a 52-week high of $237.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.92 and its 200-day moving average is $179.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.