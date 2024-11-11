Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $119.71 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $94.97 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.