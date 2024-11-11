Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Dollar Tree by 30.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 107.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.52 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

