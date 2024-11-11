Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

NYSE HWM opened at $113.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after buying an additional 3,158,186 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,539,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,152,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,739,000 after acquiring an additional 455,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $148,996,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

