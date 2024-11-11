Barrington Research Weighs in on DENTSPLY SIRONA Q1 Earnings

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partnrs lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $37.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

