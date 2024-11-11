Equitable Trust Co. Buys Shares of 16,027 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.4% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,175,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after buying an additional 110,876 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $31.89 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

