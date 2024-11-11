Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $45,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ResMed by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $252.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $260.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.36 and a 200-day moving average of $222.35.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 28.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,920,239.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,272. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,260 shares of company stock worth $14,887,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RMD

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.