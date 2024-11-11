Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.70 on Monday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

