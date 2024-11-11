Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $35,000 Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 346 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Popular by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Popular Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BPOP opened at $94.33 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $105.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.62 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Popular’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $347,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,403.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $577,499.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,387.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $347,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,403.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,880. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

