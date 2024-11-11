Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $288.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.13. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $193.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

