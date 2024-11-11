Amalgamated Bank Sells 24,799 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,799 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 250.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $83.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $90.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

