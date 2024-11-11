Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KMI opened at $26.88 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 710,992 shares of company stock worth $17,619,823. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

