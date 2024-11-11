3,431 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,431 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,265,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $689,812,000 after buying an additional 662,681 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $117.83 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average is $110.71.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.