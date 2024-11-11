AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.07% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $1,875,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,721,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $4.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a market cap of $566.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $11.36.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

