Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,513 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $47,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $37,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.